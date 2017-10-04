Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the first quarter worth $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) traded up 0.1454% on Wednesday, hitting $165.4101. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,607 shares. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $166.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.8069 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $5,027,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

