Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 83,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,315,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.28). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

