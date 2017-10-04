Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George W. Bilicic acquired 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.18 per share, with a total value of $269,644.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $269,644.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine acquired 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.81 per share, for a total transaction of $114,831.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,152,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE PII) opened at 106.26 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

