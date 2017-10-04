Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wipro Limited were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Wipro Limited by 13.9% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro Limited alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 42,765 Shares of Wipro Limited (WIT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/franklin-resources-inc-purchases-42765-shares-of-wipro-limited-wit.html.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) opened at 5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro Limited had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through a tender offer. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wipro Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Wipro Limited from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on Wipro Limited from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Wipro Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Wipro Limited Profile

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.