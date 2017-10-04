Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.26).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXT. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) price target on shares of Foxtons Group PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Foxtons Group PLC from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 60 ($0.80) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on shares of Foxtons Group PLC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 78 ($1.03) price target (down from GBX 100.10 ($1.33)) on shares of Foxtons Group PLC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.98) price target on shares of Foxtons Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON FOXT) traded down 1.89% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 189,895 shares. Foxtons Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 64.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 123.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 177.87 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Foxtons Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.47%.

Foxtons Group PLC Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as an estate agent. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment generates commission on sales of residential property.

