Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. UBS AG upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) opened at 25.56 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.13.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.85%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 35,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 235.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.
