Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. UBS AG upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust Inc. alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) opened at 25.56 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 35,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 235.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/four-corners-property-trust-inc-fcpt-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.