Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and Its Peers Critical Review

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fortuna Silver Mines to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 15.97% 9.08% 7.07% Fortuna Silver Mines Competitors -42,356.82% -3.99% -3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $251.82 million $118.59 million 17.80 Fortuna Silver Mines Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -16.66

Fortuna Silver Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 3 1 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines Competitors 921 2976 3049 84 2.33

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.25%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canada-based mining company engaged in silver mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine (Caylloma) in southern Peru and the San Jose silver and gold mine (San Jose) in southern Mexico. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Bateas and Cuzcatlan. The Company owns interest in the Caylloma mine and related mining concessions located in southern Peru. The Caylloma property is located in the Caylloma Mining District, approximately 220 kilometers north-northwest of Arequipa, Peru. The Company produces approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver and over 1,160 ounces of gold at Caylloma. The Company’s San Jose property, which covers a silver gold bearing epithermal vein system is located in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. The Company produces approximately 4.9 million ounces of silver and over 38,530 ounces of gold at San Jose.

