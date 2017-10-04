Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FORTRESS INVESTMENT Group is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $34.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2008. Fortress is headquartered in New York and has affiliates with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New Canaan, Rome, San Francisco, San Diego, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.Fortress raises, invests and manages private equity funds and hedge funds. Fortress intends to grow its existing businesses, while continuing to create innovative products to meet the increasing demand by sophisticated investors for superior risk-adjusted investment returns. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Fortress Investment Group (FIG) traded up 0.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,205 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Fortress Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $246.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Investment Group will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortress Investment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,877,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,888,000 after acquiring an additional 572,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Investment Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,432,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,358,000 after acquiring an additional 414,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,903,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fortress Investment Group by 1,146.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,794,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fortress Investment Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,156,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm. The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds, permanent capital vehicles and related managed accounts (the Fortress Funds).

