Fortive Corporation (FTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE FTV) opened at 71.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.39. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Fortive Corporation had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,565 shares of Fortive Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $433,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 21,940.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

