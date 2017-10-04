Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,615,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,367,000 after purchasing an additional 235,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 63,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.07. 5,954,387 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

