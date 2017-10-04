Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 1,233.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sysco Corporation by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sysco Corporation by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Sysco Corporation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Sysco Corporation by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) opened at 53.74 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Sysco Corporation news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 400,000 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $21,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,091,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,141,381 shares of company stock worth $114,829,988. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

