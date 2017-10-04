Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,871 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.42% of B&G Foods worth $199,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 134,853.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,296,000 after buying an additional 7,852,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 213.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,319,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,036 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,312,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 102.9% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 784,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 397,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B&G Foods by 4,241.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 328,563 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) opened at 32.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 122.37%.

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

