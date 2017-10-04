Fmr LLC Acquires 366,537 Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 366,537 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.18% of Westlake Chemical Corporation worth $185,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Instinet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nomura raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE WLK) opened at 84.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.57%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Westlake Chemical Corporation news, VP Mark Steven Bender sold 13,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $968,614.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

