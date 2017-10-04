FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc.

FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FMC Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of FMC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FMC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

Get FMC Technologies Inc. alerts:

FMC Technologies (FTI) opened at 27.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. FMC Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Technologies will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/fmc-technologies-inc-fti-rating-increased-to-buy-at-citigroup-inc.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,585,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,167,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,731,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,888,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in FMC Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 8,697,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.