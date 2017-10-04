Flow International Corp (FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flow International Corp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Flow International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flow International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Flow International Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Flow International Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ FLOW) opened at 40.33 on Wednesday. Flow International Corp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flow International Corp will post $0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Tsoris sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Flow International Corp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flow International Corp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flow International Corp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flow International Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flow International Corp during the 1st quarter worth $315,000.

About Flow International Corp

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

