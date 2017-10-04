Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,624 Shares of Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,048 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $102,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.76 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.21 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 4,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,326. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) traded up 1.1921% on Wednesday, hitting $59.2075. 2,018,444 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.1562 and a beta of 1.32. Southwest Airlines Company has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

