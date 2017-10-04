Flex Pharma, Inc. (FLKS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is involved in developing treatments for nocturnal leg cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions. Flex Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ FLKS) remained flat at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Flex Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company’s market cap is $58.08 million.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.15% and a negative net margin of 2,410.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Pharma will post ($2.34) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Flex Pharma by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,472,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flex Pharma by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 268,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Flex Pharma by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 242,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flex Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Flex Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

