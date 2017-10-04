Five9, Inc. (FIVN) CFO Sells $273,790.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $273,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,843.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 13,024 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $276,760.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,020 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $63,450.20.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,378 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $230,599.16.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,622 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $283,237.68.
Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded up 0.68% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,848 shares. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock’s market cap is $1.39 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 69.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 697,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,797,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).
