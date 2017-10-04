Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 387,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Fitbit worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fitbit by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fitbit by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) opened at 6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $2,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,562.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,150. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Fitbit in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

