Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Stake Lifted by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,301,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,032,000 after purchasing an additional 518,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,873,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,663,000 after buying an additional 528,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,907,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,121,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,527,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,555,000 after buying an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,485,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.05.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $2,074,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,124 shares of company stock worth $7,113,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 0.423% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.285. 61,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.404 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

