First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media stories about First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.2944955169279 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE FSD) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 61,055 shares of the stock traded hands. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1266 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $330,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,368.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign, including emerging markets high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

