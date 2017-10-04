First Hawaiian (FHB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Hawaiian earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.0057059051897 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

First Hawaiian (FHB) opened at 30.25 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

