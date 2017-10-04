First Bancshares, Inc. (OH) (FIBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

First Bancshares, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FIBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

First Bancshares, Inc. (FIBH) opened at 35.25 on Wednesday. First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.

