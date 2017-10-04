First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5,792.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849,968 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,396,000 after purchasing an additional 674,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,373,000 after purchasing an additional 369,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,006,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) opened at 81.71 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,370,888.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $602,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

