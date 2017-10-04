First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in National Grid Transco, PLC by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in the first quarter worth $207,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 2.7% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE NGG) opened at 62.47 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43.

About National Grid Transco, PLC

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

