First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Unilever PLC by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 7.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever PLC alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of Unilever PLC (UL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-purchases-1154-shares-of-unilever-plc-ul.html.

Unilever PLC (UL) opened at 57.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.88. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Unilever PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Unilever PLC Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.