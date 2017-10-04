Financial Survey: USD Partners (USDP) vs. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)

USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) and Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for USD Partners and Primoris Services Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 Primoris Services Corporation 0 5 2 0 2.29

USD Partners currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Primoris Services Corporation has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.50%. Given USD Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe USD Partners is more favorable than Primoris Services Corporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USD Partners and Primoris Services Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners $110.04 million 2.56 $55.88 million $1.23 8.70 Primoris Services Corporation $2.30 billion 0.64 $162.46 million $0.94 30.34

Primoris Services Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than USD Partners. USD Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primoris Services Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares USD Partners and Primoris Services Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners 21.37% 42.91% 7.72% Primoris Services Corporation 2.09% 11.30% 4.90%

Risk and Volatility

USD Partners has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primoris Services Corporation has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of USD Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

USD Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Primoris Services Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. USD Partners pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Primoris Services Corporation pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Primoris Services Corporation beats USD Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals. Its Hardisty terminal is an origination terminal where it loads various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets. The Casper terminal is a crude oil storage, blending and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming. Its San Antonio and West Colton terminals are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks to meet local ethanol demand. The Company provides its customers with railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail under master fleet services agreements.

Primoris Services Corporation Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers. It operates in three segments: the West Construction Services segment (West segment), the East Construction Services segment (East segment) and the Energy segment. The Company installs, replaces, repairs and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, water and wastewater pipeline systems; large diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities, and heavy civil projects, earthwork and site development.

