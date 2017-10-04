Financial Survey: Mistras Group (MG) versus Genpact Limited (G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Genpact Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mistras Group does not pay a dividend. Genpact Limited pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Genpact Limited has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mistras Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact Limited and Mistras Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 10.22% 23.33% 9.85% Mistras Group 2.69% 7.04% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genpact Limited and Mistras Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mistras Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Genpact Limited currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Mistras Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.59%. Given Mistras Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than Genpact Limited.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact Limited and Mistras Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited $2.62 billion 2.13 $438.33 million $1.33 21.76 Mistras Group $680.81 million 0.86 $53.46 million $0.61 34.03

Genpact Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Mistras Group. Genpact Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mistras Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Genpact Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genpact Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Mistras Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats Mistras Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Limited Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services. The Company offers various vertical activities, which include banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods services, healthcare, infrastructure and manufacturing services, insurance and life sciences. In addition to these vertical activities, it also offers analytics and research, collections and customer services, consulting and transformation services, core industry operations services, enterprise application services, finance and accounting (F&A) services, information technology (IT) infrastructure management services, and supply chain and procurement services.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. offers asset protection solutions and is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company’s segments are Services segment, which provides asset protection solutions in North America with concentration on the United States along with a Canadian services business, consisting of non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services that are used to evaluate structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure; International segment, which offers services, products and systems similar to those of its Services and Products and Systems segments to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, and Products and Systems segment, which designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation.

