Financial Survey: Community Bank System (CBU) versus Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS)

Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) and Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Community Bank System Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Bank System and Bank of Nova Scotia (The), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 1 4 0 0 1.80 Bank of Nova Scotia (The) 0 1 9 0 2.90

Community Bank System currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) has a consensus price target of $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia (The) is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 20.63% 9.04% 1.29% Bank of Nova Scotia (The) 22.26% 14.54% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $448.81 million 6.29 $107.15 million $2.12 26.35 Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $20.43 billion 3.77 $5.82 billion $4.86 13.24

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Community Bank System pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia (The) has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) beats Community Bank System on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises. The Employee benefit services segment, consisting of BPAS and its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit trust services; collective investment fund; actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management services, including trust services provided by the personal trust unit within the Bank, broker-dealer and investment advisory services provided by Community Investment Services, Inc. (CISI), Oneida Wealth Management, Inc. (OWM) and The Carta Group, Inc, and asset management provided by Nottingham Advisors, Inc.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (The)

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. Its segments include Canadian Banking, which provides a suite of financial advice and banking solutions to retail, small business, commercial and wealth management customers in Canada; International Banking, which provides a range of financial products, solutions and advice to retail and commercial customers in select regions outside of Canada; Global Banking and Markets, which provides corporate banking, investment banking, capital markets and transaction banking solutions, and Other, which represents smaller operating segments, including Group Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.