Financial Review: Sun Life Financial (SLF) vs. The Competition

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) is one of 31 public companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sun Life Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 8 1 0 2.11 Sun Life Financial Competitors 350 1388 1903 81 2.46

Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sun Life Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Life Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 12.48% 13.29% 1.03% Sun Life Financial Competitors 4.81% 2.24% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Life Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $20.89 billion $3.07 billion 12.61 Sun Life Financial Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 52.98

Sun Life Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sun Life Financial. Sun Life Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Life Financial rivals beat Sun Life Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada. The SLF U.S. segment has three business units: Group Benefits, International and In-force Management. Its Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment consists of MFS Investment Management and Sun Life Investment Management. The SLF Asia segment operates through subsidiaries in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as through joint ventures and associates with local partners in the Philippines, India, China and Malaysia. Its Corporate segment includes SLF U.K. and Corporate Support. Corporate Support operations consist of its Run-off reinsurance business.

