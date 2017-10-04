Financial Contrast: Criteo (CRTO) versus Its Peers

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Advertising & Marketing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Criteo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Criteo S.A. alerts:

Criteo has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.48% 13.94% 7.74% Criteo Competitors -7.21% -10.09% -3.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo N/A N/A 39.88 Criteo Competitors $1.10 billion $149.96 million 19.91

Criteo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Criteo. Criteo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Criteo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 5 8 0 2.62 Criteo Competitors 75 522 916 19 2.57

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. As a group, “Advertising & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Criteo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Criteo beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smartphones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. It operates through HookLogic Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.