Financial Comparison: Intersect ENT (XENT) & Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Intersect ENT Inc. alerts:

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -22.94% -17.60% -15.64% Cardiovascular Systems -0.87% 0.88% 0.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $87.16 million 10.31 -$19.71 million ($0.70) -44.00 Cardiovascular Systems $204.91 million 4.71 $5.43 million ($0.06) -487.59

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 4 1 2.63

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $27.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.98%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care. The Company’s commercial products are the PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis. The Company is building a portfolio of products based on its drug releasing bio-absorbable implant technology that are designed to provide localized drug delivery to treat patients across the continuum of care in chronic sinusitis. The Company markets PROPEL, which is indicated for use following ethmoid sinus surgery, and PROPEL Mini, which is indicated for use following ethmoid and/or frontal sinus surgery.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its peripheral artery disease (PAD) systems are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries both above and below the knee. Its products include Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) (Diamondback 360 Peripheral), the Stealth 360 OAS (Stealth 360), Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral and Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral. The Company’s coronary arterial disease (CAD) product, Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS (Coronary OAS), is marketed as a treatment for severely calcified coronary arteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.