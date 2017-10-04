Financial Analysis: Imprivata (IMPR) & Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

Imprivata (NYSE: IMPR) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Imprivata has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imprivata and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imprivata N/A N/A N/A ($0.93) -20.71 Bridgeline Digital $15.78 million 0.73 -$832,000.00 ($1.35) -2.04

Imprivata has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Imprivata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Imprivata and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imprivata -17.22% -58.85% -22.17% Bridgeline Digital -29.84% -9.85% -6.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Imprivata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Imprivata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Imprivata and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imprivata 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Imprivata

Imprivata, Inc. (Imprivata) is a United States-based healthcare information technology security company. The Company enables healthcare organizations to access, communicate and transact patient information securely. The Company offers Imprivata OneSign, Imprivata Cortext, Imprivata Confirm ID and Imprivata PatientSecure. Imprivata OneSign provides single sign-on, authentication management and virtual desktop roaming, enabling No Click Access to clinical applications and patient information, anytime, anywhere and from any device. Imprivata Cortext enables clinicians to collaborate across care teams and organizations. Imprivata Confirm ID is an identity and two-factor authentication platform for remote access, electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS), medical device access and other clinical authentication workflows. Imprivata PatientSecure is a patient identification solution that uses palm vein recognition biometrics to identify patients at any point of entry to care.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s iAPPS platform is a Web Engagement Management (WEM) platform that integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that engage and convert their customers across all channels. The iAPPS platform is delivered through a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) multi-tenant business model, which provides customers with deployment providing maintenance, daily technical operation and support, or through a perpetual licensing business model. The iAPPS suite of products includes iAPPS Experience Manager, iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. It offers various services, such as digital engagement services, digital strategy services, usability design and information architecture. It provides shared hosting, dedicated hosting and SaaS hosting for its customers.

