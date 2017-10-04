Ferguson Plc (WOS) Given Overweight Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:WOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.32) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($71.63) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Ferguson Plc from GBX 5,120 ($67.91) to GBX 5,200 ($68.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($62.34) price objective on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($63.01) target price on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,220.14 ($69.24).

Ferguson Plc (LON WOS) opened at 4527.00 on Tuesday. Ferguson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,099.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,584.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,832.78.

About Ferguson Plc

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

