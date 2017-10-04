Ferguson Plc (FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 5,120 ($67.91) to GBX 5,200 ($68.97) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) target price on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Ferguson Plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,220 ($69.24) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) target price on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($70.30) target price on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,270 ($69.90).

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON FERG) traded up 2.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 352,175 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 13.08 billion. Ferguson Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,139.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,285.00.

Ferguson Plc Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

