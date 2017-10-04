FedEx Corporation (FDX) is Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. FedEx Corporation accounts for about 5.7% of Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Corporation in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) opened at 223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.31 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of FedEx Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,379,619.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total value of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

