Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Imprivata (IMPR) Share Price

Media headlines about Imprivata (NYSE:IMPR) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Imprivata earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1832261205552 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Imprivata (IMPR) remained flat at $19.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. Imprivata has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Imprivata Company Profile

Imprivata, Inc (Imprivata) is a United States-based healthcare information technology security company. The Company enables healthcare organizations to access, communicate and transact patient information securely. The Company offers Imprivata OneSign, Imprivata Cortext, Imprivata Confirm ID and Imprivata PatientSecure.

