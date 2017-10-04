Fastenal Company (FAST) Position Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,280 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 45.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.00. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 11th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 800 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $142,960 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

