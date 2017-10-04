Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Maintains Holdings in Altria Group (MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA held its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 552,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS AG decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Altria Group (NYSE MO) traded up 0.1174% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.4444. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,538 shares. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3667 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

