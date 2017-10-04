Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Decreased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/facebook-inc-fb-position-decreased-by-jacobs-co-ca.html.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033,792 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $175.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,406 shares in the company, valued at $13,097,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $2,398,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,731,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,916,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,180,386 in the last three months. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.