Fabrinet (FN) Stake Lessened by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises about 2.6% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Fabrinet worth $37,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $1,147,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,056,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,131.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,350 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet (NYSE FN) traded down 0.752% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.605. 84,765 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.632 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.41 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

