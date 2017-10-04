F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued an accumulate rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Get F5 Networks Inc. alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 475,973 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.14. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.20.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post $8.17 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/f5-networks-ffiv-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $100,813.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $242,688.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,291.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,312 shares of company stock worth $2,675,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 23.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 65.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.