EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EZPW. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ EZPW) traded down 1.06% on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 453,858 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.00.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.10 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 218,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 528,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 73,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

