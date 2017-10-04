Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for about 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.07% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 3,224,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $93.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.19%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. UBS AG set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Hilliard Lyons started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “term buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

