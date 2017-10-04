Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Express Scripts Holding worth $48,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 25.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 183,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 373,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts Holding Company alerts:

In other news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price target on Express Scripts Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts Holding has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/express-scripts-holding-company-esrx-holdings-cut-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) opened at 63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.