Express, Inc. (EXPR) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Express (NYSE EXPR) opened at 6.66 on Monday. Express has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Express had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $478.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Express will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 179,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Express by 646.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 338,152 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,990,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 673,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

