Exelon Corporation (EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Denis P. O’brien sold 30,000 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $8,195,422.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,915 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 4,971,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.59%.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

