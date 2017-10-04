Eversource Energy (ES) PT Raised to $63.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Eversource Energy (ES) opened at 60.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,396.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,980,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 382.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,326,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $82,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,617.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 766,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 721,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

