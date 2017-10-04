Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173,589 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 4.26% of Euronav NV worth $53,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURN. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) traded up 0.932% on Wednesday, reaching $8.125. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,666 shares. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronav NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Euronav NV in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

