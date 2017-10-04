ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,988 ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank Limited in the second quarter worth $100,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank Limited during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 9.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank Limited alerts:

IBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) opened at 8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.70. ICICI Bank Limited has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. ICICI Bank Limited had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,988 ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/etrade-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-18988-icici-bank-limited-ibn.html.

ICICI Bank Limited Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.